China April power output +1.0 pct on yr at 445.0 bln kWh
May 13, 2015

China April power output +1.0 pct on yr at 445.0 bln kWh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - China’s power output in April was 445 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), up 1 percent on the same period of last year, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Power generation in March fell 3.7 percent, compared to the previous year, the biggest year-on-year monthly fall since 2008, driven mostly by a slowdown in economic growth.

Power output growth fell to 3.2 percent last year, the slowest rate since the Asian financial crisis, hit by a slowing economy, milder weather and government efforts to improve energy efficiency. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)

