FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China May power output steady on year at 456.2 bln kwh - stats bureau
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 11, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

China May power output steady on year at 456.2 bln kwh - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s power stations produced 456.2 billion kilowatt-hours of power in May, unchanged from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, as the country’s economic slowdown continues to weigh on electricity demand for industry.

According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, output in the first five months of the year was 2.219 trillion kWh, up 0.2 percent compared to the same period of 2014.

In March, power generation fell 3.7 percent, the biggest year-on-year monthly fall since 2008. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.