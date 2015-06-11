China May power output steady on year at 456.2 bln kwh - stats bureau

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s power stations produced 456.2 billion kilowatt-hours of power in May, unchanged from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, as the country’s economic slowdown continues to weigh on electricity demand for industry.

According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, output in the first five months of the year was 2.219 trillion kWh, up 0.2 percent compared to the same period of 2014.

In March, power generation fell 3.7 percent, the biggest year-on-year monthly fall since 2008. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)