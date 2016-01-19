RPT-China 2015 power generation down 0.2 pct at 5.618 trillion kWh -stats bureau

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China generated 5.618 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in 2015, falling 0.2 percent from the previous year, the first annual drop since 1968, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

As China struggles to fight pollution, coal-fired power sources have been affected disproportionately by the slowdown, with a huge capacity surplus allowing grids to give priority to cleaner sources of energy, including hydropower.

Though demand usually peaks in the winter as temperatures fall, generation fell 3.7 percent in December to 491 billion kWh, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)