FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China April power output -1.7 pct on yr at 444.4 bln kWh - stats bureau
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 14, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

China April power output -1.7 pct on yr at 444.4 bln kWh - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China generated 444.4 billion kilowatt-hours of power in April, down 1.7 percent compared with the same period of last year, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

Over the first four months as a whole, power generation reached 1.799 trillion kWh, up 0.9 percent compared with the same period of last year.

Much of the increase has been down to rising hydropower volumes, which rose 10 percent in April and 15.5 percent over the first four months. Thermal electricity, generated almost entirely by coal-fired capacity, slipped 5.9 percent in April and 3.2 percent over the first four months as a whole.

China has been trying to cut coal-fired power consumption in a bid to improve air quality and encourage the use of cleaner sources of electricity, including renewables and nuclear. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.