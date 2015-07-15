UPDATE 1-China June power output up 0.5 pct y/y -stats bureau

(adds hydropower, thermal power breakdowns, background)

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China generated 474.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of power in June, up 0.5 percent compared to the same period last year, with output growth starting to recover as the summer peak consumption period approaches.

Power generation from January to June stood at 2.7091 trillion kWh, up 0.6 percent compared to the same period of last year, according to data issued by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The increase will offer little encouragement to the country’s struggling coal-fired power plants, with thermal power output actually down 5.8 percent on the year at 336.3 billion kWh, with grid firms able to take on more cleaner sources of electricity.

Thermal power generation over the first half reached 2.09 trillion kWh, down 3.2 percent on the year.

Hydropower generation soared 16.4 percent to 102.8 billion kWh over the month, and is up 13.3 percent over the first six months as a whole.

China’s grids normally struggle in the summer as consumption peaks, but the country’s power market is now in surplus, with industrial demand relatively weak and new capacity increases offsetting any mandated closures in obsolete capacity.

According to the latest data from the National Energy Administration, China’s total generation capacity by the end of May stood at 1,350 gigawatts, up 8.8 percent compared to the same period of last year. An additional 32.43 gigawatts of capacity went into operation from January to May.

China is still building large amounts of new mostly thermal power capacity, according to government research published by the China Electricity Council last week.

It said that as of the end of May, another 172 GW of capacity was under construction in China, including 108 GW of thermal power, 36 GW of nuclear, 19 GW of wind power and just 3.6 GW of hydropower. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)