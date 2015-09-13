FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Aug steel output down 3.5 pct on yr - stats bureau
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 13, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

China Aug steel output down 3.5 pct on yr - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China produced 66.94 million tonnes of crude steel in August, down 3.5 percent on the year, hit by weak demand and the closure of industrial plants in northern China to reduce air pollution ahead of World War Two commemorations.

Total steel production in the first eight months of the year reached 543 million tonnes, down 2 percent on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

The Chinese steel sector, the world’s biggest, is struggling with weak manufacturing and construction demand. Overcapacity has also dragged prices down to more than 20-year lows.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.