China March crude steel output rises 3 pct on year -stats bureau
April 15, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

China March crude steel output rises 3 pct on year -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - China produced 70.65 million tonnes of crude steel in March, up 2.9 percent from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, as a rally in steel prices and a seasonal pick-up in demand encouraged steel mills to boost production.

China, the world’s top steep producer, produced 192.01 million tonnes of crude steel in the first quarter, down 3.2 percent from a year ago, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
