FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China April crude steel output +0.5 pct on yr - stats bureau
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 14, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

China April crude steel output +0.5 pct on yr - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China produced 69.42 million tonnes of crude steel in April, up 0.5 percent on the year, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, with mills defying a sector slowdown in order to take advantage of higher profit margins.

The April volume is slightly lower than the record 70.65 million tonnes of crude steel produced in March.

Output over the first four months of the year has now hit 261.42 million tonnes, down 2.3 percent on the same period of last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.