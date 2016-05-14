China April crude steel output +0.5 pct on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China produced 69.42 million tonnes of crude steel in April, up 0.5 percent on the year, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, with mills defying a sector slowdown in order to take advantage of higher profit margins.

The April volume is slightly lower than the record 70.65 million tonnes of crude steel produced in March.

Output over the first four months of the year has now hit 261.42 million tonnes, down 2.3 percent on the same period of last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)