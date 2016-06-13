FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-China's crude steel output rises 1.8 pct in May on yr -stats bureau
June 13, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-China's crude steel output rises 1.8 pct in May on yr -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Avg. daily steel output falls 1.7 pct in May from April

* Jan-May steel output down 1.4 pct to 329.95 mln T

* Steel production seen to fall in June as demand wanes (Adds background)

SHANGHAI, June 13 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output rose 1.8 percent to 70.5 million tonnes in May from a year ago, the second time to stand above 70 million tonnes this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The average daily crude steel output in the world's top producer eased 1.7 percent to 2.27 million tonnes in May from a month ago, according to Reuters' calculation based on the data.

Steel prices surged 79 percent in April from a decades-low hit late last year, encouraging mills to resume production and even bringing some zombie mills alive.

But prices declined one quarter since May as demand wanes, promoting mills to cool heir pace to pick up production as falling prices eroded their margins and some have started to make a loss.

Total output for the first five months fell 1.4 percent to 329.95 million tonnes from the same period last year, data showed. Steel production is expected to fall further in June amid slowing demand and China's efforts to cut overcapacity.

China has committed to curbing its steel capacity and winding down weak state enterprises by taking new measures and strengthening global coordination.

Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
