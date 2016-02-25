FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China allocates 100 bln yuan to deal with job losses from capacity cuts - ministry
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 25, 2016 / 3:08 AM / 2 years ago

China allocates 100 bln yuan to deal with job losses from capacity cuts - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China will allocate 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) over two years to relocate workers during China’s industrial restructuring, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

Relocating workers was the main problem that needed to be solved in restructuring Chinese industry, vice-minister Feng Fei told a news conference in Beijing.

China was currently focused on tackling unemployment in the steel and coal industries where overcapacity was most pronounced, he added. ($1 = 6.5335 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.