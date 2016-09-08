FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's overdue credit card payments rise 5 pct in Q2
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

China's overdue credit card payments rise 5 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's overdue credit card payments rose 4.91 percent in the second quarter from the quarter before, the country's central bank said on Thursday in a report posted on its official website.

As the speed of growth in the country slows, borrowers have been finding it harder to repay debt, leading to an increase in soured loans.

Credit card payments overdue by more than six months hit 48.1 billion yuan ($7.22 billion) at the end of the second quarter, the report said. Such overdue payments made up 1.43 percent of the total amount outstanding on credit cards.

Non-performing loans of China's commercial banking sector rose to 1.81 percent of total lending at the end of the second quarter, the highest since the global financial crisis in 2009.

Bill business fell by 21.39 percent on-year to 46.8 trillion yuan in the second quarter, following the tightening of oversight after the country's banks suffered multi-million dollar frauds.

Meanwhile, the number of bank cards in use at the end of the second quarter rose 15.83 percent on year to 5.83 billion cards, according to the data. ($1 = 6.6635 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.