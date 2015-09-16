China Jan-Aug outbound direct investment rises 18.2 pct

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China’s non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 18.2 percent year-on-year to 473.4 billion yuan ($74.34 billion) in the first eight months of this year from the same period a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

ODI outflows in August grew 7.0 percent from a year earlier to $13.5 billion, the ministry said in a statement issued ahead of a media briefing.

The ministry said last week that the country attracted 525.3 billion yuan or $85.3 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eight months of 2015, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier.

FDI inflows in August rose 22 percent from a year earlier to 54.2 billion yuan or $8.71 billion. ($1 = 6.3682 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill)