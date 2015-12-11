FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan-Nov foreign direct investment rises 7.9 pct y/y
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

China Jan-Nov foreign direct investment rises 7.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China attracted 704.33 billion yuan ($114 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eleven months of this year, up 7.9 percent from the same period a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

FDI inflows in November rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier to 64.9 billion yuan ($10.36 billion).

In January-November, the country’s services sector has utilised 69.58 billion yuan of foreign investment, up 18.8 percent from same period in 2014, according to a ministry statement.

While FDI is a key measure of general overseas investment interest in China, it is a small factor within overall capital flows and when compared to the huge export sector.

The government has recently encouraged firms to expand investment abroad to gain global competitiveness. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.