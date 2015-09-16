FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China Jan-Aug outbound direct investment rises 18.2 pct on year
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China Jan-Aug outbound direct investment rises 18.2 pct on year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds official dollar figure, clarifies calculation basis)

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China’s non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 18.2 percent to 473.4 billion yuan ($74.34 billion) in the first eight months of this year from the same period a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry gave a dollar figure for outbound direct investment of $77 billion, though at current exchange rates it is closer to $74.3 billion. Much of China’s investment occurred prior to a sharp one-off yuan depreciation engineered by the central bank in August, which changes the calculation basis.

ODI outflows in August grew 7.0 percent from a year earlier to $13.5 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said last week that the country attracted 525.3 billion yuan or $85.3 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eight months of 2015, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier.

FDI inflows in August rose 22 percent from a year earlier to 54.2 billion yuan or $8.71 billion.

$1 = 6.3682 Chinese yuan Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong

