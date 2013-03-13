FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China must stabilise inflation expectations -c.bank
March 13, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

China must stabilise inflation expectations -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China must stabilise inflation expectations and the central bank will be vigilant in managing the risks of rising prices, People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Wednesday.

“February CPI was slightly higher than expectations, suggesting that we need to keep vigilant on inflation,” Zhou told a news conference on the sidelines of China’s meeting of parliament, when asked about a spike in annual consumer price inflation to a 10-month high of 3.2 percent in February.

“The central bank has been paying high attention to inflation figures and we will stabilise inflation expectations via monetary policies,” he said.

Zhou added that the PBOC would reinforce efforts to contain house price rises in 2013 as part of broad government efforts to restrain real estate speculation, but said that the central bank would stay focused on consumer and producer price inflation, rather than asset price rises.

