China c.bank lends banks 51.75 bln yuan in pledged supplementary loans in Nov

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it disbursed 51.75 billion yuan ($8.1 billion) worth of pledged supplementary loans (PSL), with an interest rate of 2.75 percent, to banks in November.

The central bank said in a statement on its website that there were 1.08 trillion yuan worth of PSL in the banking system at the end of November.

The latest PSL exercise was aimed at supporting China’s urbanisation, infrastructure and the use of yuan overseas, the People’s Bank of China said.