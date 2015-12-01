FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank lends banks 51.75 bln yuan in pledged supplementary loans in Nov
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank lends banks 51.75 bln yuan in pledged supplementary loans in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it disbursed 51.75 billion yuan ($8.1 billion) worth of pledged supplementary loans (PSL), with an interest rate of 2.75 percent, to banks in November.

The central bank said in a statement on its website that there were 1.08 trillion yuan worth of PSL in the banking system at the end of November.

The latest PSL exercise was aimed at supporting China’s urbanisation, infrastructure and the use of yuan overseas, the People’s Bank of China said.

$1 = 6.3987 Chinese yuan Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.