January 21, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank injects money into banking system ahead of Lunar New Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it has injected money via the overnight, 7-day and 1-month standing lending facility (SLF) to keep adequate liquidity in the banking system ahead of Lunar New Year.

The interest rate for the overnight, 7-day and 1 month SLF is 2.75 percent, 3.25 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, the People’s Bank of China said on its official Weibo account, without giving the exact date and size of the operation. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

