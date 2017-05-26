FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 3 months
China c.bank plans to inject funds via MLF in early June - Financial News
May 26, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in 3 months

China c.bank plans to inject funds via MLF in early June - Financial News

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - China's central bank plans to inject funds into the money market through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans in early June, the Financial News said on Friday.

The Financial News, a publication under the People's Bank of China, quoted the central bank as saying that there would be many factors weighing on the liquidity in June.

In order to "keep liquidity basically stable and stabilise the market expectations", the PBOC would also resume injecting funds into the market through 28-day tenor of its reverse bond repurchase agreement (reverse repos) operations at an appropriate time, it added.

Three batches of MLF loans are due to mature in June, with a total volume of 431.3 billion yuan ($62.95 billion), according to Reuters calculations based on official data from the central bank. ($1 = 6.8520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Winni Zhou; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

