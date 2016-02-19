China c.bank injects 163 billion yuan via MLF

BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it injected 163 billion yuan ($25.00 billion) to 20 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday.

It also lowered offered rates for the MLF loans to 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3 percent for one-year loans, the bank said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the People’s Bank of China has asked selected banks about their demand for extra liquidity through MLF, citing sources. ($1 = 6.5191 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)