January 15, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

PBOC to change some bank deposit, loan calculations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will change items included in the calculation of bank deposits and loans starting this year, according to a transcript of an official briefing by the central bank to domestic media seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The announcement comes as a follow up to reforms to the way loan-to-deposit ratios are calculated at banks, which were seen as easing liquidity for productive lending while attempting to keep pressure on shadow banking.

The People’s Bank of China will include deposits by non-deposit-taking institutions made in accounts at banks deposit-taking institutions in calculations of deposits, and will include lending by deposit-taking institutions to non-deposit-taking institutions in loan calculations, according to the document.

Margin deposits from securities brokerages will also be calculated as deposits. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
