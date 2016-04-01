FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank outstanding MLF unchanged at 1.33 trln yuan at end-March
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

China c.bank outstanding MLF unchanged at 1.33 trln yuan at end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding medium-term lending facility (MLF) stood at 1.33 trillion yuan ($205.75 billion) at the end of March, unchanged from the previous month, the central bank reported on Friday.

The central bank had queried selected banks on their demand for liquidity under MLF last month, people with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters at the time.

With China’s currency the yuan still under pressure, the central bank has increasingly relied on supplementary monetary tools such as the MLF and short term capital injections through money markets - rather than interest rate cuts - to maintain banking sector liquidity and conduct monetary policy. ($1 = 6.4641 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.