China c.bank outstanding MLF unchanged at 1.33 trln yuan at end-March

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding medium-term lending facility (MLF) stood at 1.33 trillion yuan ($205.75 billion) at the end of March, unchanged from the previous month, the central bank reported on Friday.

The central bank had queried selected banks on their demand for liquidity under MLF last month, people with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters at the time.

With China’s currency the yuan still under pressure, the central bank has increasingly relied on supplementary monetary tools such as the MLF and short term capital injections through money markets - rather than interest rate cuts - to maintain banking sector liquidity and conduct monetary policy. ($1 = 6.4641 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)