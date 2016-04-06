FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-- China c.bank lends 16.67 bln yuan via standing lending facility in March
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 6, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

RPT-- China c.bank lends 16.67 bln yuan via standing lending facility in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats text unchanged to attach to a corrected alert. The error was not in the text of the story.)

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on April 1 it extended a total of 16.67 billion yuan ($2.58 billion) via its standing lending facility (SLF) in March.

Outstanding SLF stood at 16.6 billion yuan at the end of last month, the central bank said in a statement.

The interest rate for overnight was 2.75 percent, and 3.25 percent for 7-day SLF, it added. ($1 = 6.4641 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.