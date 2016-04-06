RPT-- China c.bank lends 16.67 bln yuan via standing lending facility in March

(Repeats text unchanged to attach to a corrected alert. The error was not in the text of the story.)

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on April 1 it extended a total of 16.67 billion yuan ($2.58 billion) via its standing lending facility (SLF) in March.

Outstanding SLF stood at 16.6 billion yuan at the end of last month, the central bank said in a statement.

The interest rate for overnight was 2.75 percent, and 3.25 percent for 7-day SLF, it added. ($1 = 6.4641 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)