China C.bank issues guidance on financial support for developing pensions services sector

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Monday encouraged financial firms to develop financial products for the elderly with long-term and stable yields to meet their pension needs.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) jointly issued guidance with other top ministries and regulators on financial support for developing the pensions services sector on Monday.

The guidance was published on the central bank website. The bank also encouraged pension services firms to list shares and issue bonds.