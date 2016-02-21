FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's pension fund posts higher return in 2015 - Caijing
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

China's pension fund posts higher return in 2015 - Caijing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF) recorded a 15.14 percent return on its investments last year, business magazine Caijing reported on Sunday, citing a speech from the organisation’s vice chairman.

The performance marks an improvement on 2014, when the fund secured an 11.43 percent return on investment.

The NSSF had 1.8 trillion yuan ($276.07 billion) in assets at the end of 2015, the magazine quoted Wang Zhongmin as telling a conference in Beijing on Saturday.

China is trying to strengthen its pension system to cope with the huge challenge of an already-shrinking working-age population. The ruling Communist Party announced in October last year that it would ease family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after decades of a strict one-child policy, a move aimed at alleviating demographic strains on the economy. ($1 = 6.5202 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.