China to improve security system in its energy reserves
November 3, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

China to improve security system in its energy reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China’s Communist Party will improve security system in energy reserves, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency said on its official microblog on Tuesday, nearly a week after the Party’s central committee held a policy meeting to set their 13th Five-Year plan.

In the same post, the agency cited the Party as saying it would also liberalise competition in natural gas, electricity, oil and telecom sectors.

Xinhua added it would release the full communique document, in addition to a brief statement which was released last Thursday right after the policy meeting. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

