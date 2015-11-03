FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Xi says annual growth of about 7 pct possible over next five years
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

China's Xi says annual growth of about 7 pct possible over next five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said it is possible for the country to have annual economic growth of around 7 percent over the next five years, but there remain many uncertain factors, including highly-leveraged firms, state media agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Annual growth would be no less than 6.5 pct in the next five years to realize the country’s goal of doubling 2010 gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita income by 2020, Xinhua earlier quoted Xi as saying.

Xi was explaining a proposal for the country’s 13th five-year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2016 and 2020, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.