China Dec official factory PMI at 49.7, shrinks for 5th month

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Activity in China’s manufacturing sector contracted for a fifth month in a row in December, an official survey showed on Friday, reinforcing fears the world’s second-largest economy is locked in a protracted slowdown despite a flurry of stimulus measures.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)stood at 49.7 in December, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters and up only marginally from the previous month’s reading of 49.6.

The 50-point level demarcates contraction from expansion on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)