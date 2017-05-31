China May factory PMI growth keeps pace with previous month

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - Growth in China's manufacturing sector in May kept pace with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday, beating expectations in a reassuring sign the world's second-biggest economy is not losing too much steam after a solid first quarter performance.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 51.2 in May, compared with the previous month's 51.2 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 51.0. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)