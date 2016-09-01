FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

RPT-China official manufacturing activity unexpectedly expands in August-PMI

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in August, though growth was modest, an official survey showed on Thursday.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.4 in August, compared with the previous month's 49.9 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 49.9. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

