April 1, 2016 / 1:26 AM / a year ago

RPT-China official manufacturing activity unexpectedly expands in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - Activity in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in March, an official survey showed on Friday, adding to hopes that downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy is easing.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 50.2 in March, compared to the previous month’s reading of 49 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 49.3. (Reporting by the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
