July 3, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

China June HSBC services PMI hits 15-month high of 53.1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China’s service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in 15 months in June, a private survey showed on Thursday, reinforcing signs that the broader economy is stabilising.

The services purchasing managers’ index (PMI)compiled by HSBC/Markit rebounded to 53.1 in June from 50.7 in May, well above the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction.

In a sign that the domestic economy is regaining some internal strength, a sub-index measuring new businesses jumped to 53.8 in June, the strongest expansion since January 2013.

Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill

