China's official services PMI eases slightly to 55 in June

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s services sector edged down from a six-month high in June, with the purchasing manufacturing index (PMI) for the industry slipping to 55, government data showed on Thursday.

That compares with a reading of 55.5 in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. A reading above 50 in PMI surveys indicates growth on a monthly basis, while an outcome below the threshold points to a contraction in activity.

More economic indicators are suggesting that the world’s second-largest economy is steadying as a flurry of government stimulus measures start to kick in. The results in other similar surveys of Chinese factories earlier in the week have also been upbeat. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)