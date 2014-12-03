China official services PMI edges up to 53.9 in Nov

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China’s services sector grew slightly faster in November, an official survey showed on Wednesday, a welcome respite to a run of underwhelming data from the world’s second-largest economy as it faces its worst slowdown in at least six years.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, rose to 53.9 in November from October’s 53.8, hovering comfortably above the 50-point line that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)