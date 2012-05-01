FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Breakdown of China's April official PMI
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's April official PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 1 (Reuters) -    China's official purchasing
managers' index rose to 53.3 in April from 53.1 in March, the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.   	
    Following is a breakdown of the purchasing managers' index: 	
              Apr  Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep   Aug	
Overall PMI  53.3 53.1  51.0  50.5  50.3  49.0  50.4  51.2  50.9	
Output       57.2 55.2  53.8  53.6  53.4  50.9  52.3  52.7  52.3	
New orders   54.5 55.1  51.0  50.4  49.8  47.8  50.5  51.3  51.1	
New export orders	
        52.2 51.9  51.1  46.9  48.6  45.6  48.6  50.9  48.3	
Backlogs of orders    	
            48.4 50.5  49.4  43.2  46.6  45.2  46.0  48.9  47.6	
Stocks of goods	
             49.5 50.8  50.5  48.0  50.6  53.1  50.3  49.9  48.9	
Quantity of purchases	
             54.4 54.8  53.6  50.2  50.9  49.8  50.7  51.5  51.2	
Imports      50.5 51.5  50.8  46.9  49.1  47.3  47.0  50.1  49.7	
Input prices 54.8 55.9  54.0  50.0  47.1  44.4  46.2  56.6  57.2	
Stocks of purchases   	
          48.5 49.5  48.8  49.7  48.3  46.7  48.5  49.0  48.8	
Employment   51.0 51.0  49.5  47.1  48.7  49.0  49.7  51.0  50.4	
Delivery times	
            49.6 48.9  50.3  49.7  50.1  50.4  50.7  49.5  49.9

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.