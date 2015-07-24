FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China July factory activity falls to 15-mth low - flash Caixin PMI
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

China July factory activity falls to 15-mth low - flash Caixin PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China’s factory sector contracted by the most in 15 months in July as shrinking orders depressed output to its lowest since March 2014, a preliminary private survey showed on Friday, reinforcing views that the struggling Chinese economy needs more stimulus.

The flash Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 48.2, the lowest reading since April last year and the fifth straight month it was below 50, the level which separates a contraction from an expansion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 49.7, slightly stronger than June’s final reading of 49.4.

The July data retreated from previous ones which showed signs of improvement.

China’s Caixin Media Co Ltd is publishing the flash PMI for the first time this month after replacing HSBC as the sponsor of the survey. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.