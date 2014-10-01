FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's September official PMI steady at 51.1
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

China's September official PMI steady at 51.1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s manufacturing sector steadied in September as an official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hovered at 51.1, a touch ahead of forecasts and welcome news for some investors who fear the Chinese economy is cooling too fast.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth on a monthly basis, and a reading below that points to contraction.

The final median forecast of 29 analysts polled by Reuters was for a PMI reading of 51.0. The index stood at 51.1 in August. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

