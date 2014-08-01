REFILE-China July official PMI rises to 51.7 from 51 in June

(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Activity in China’s factory sector quickened to a 27-month high in July, a government survey showed on Friday, adding to signs that the economy is regaining momentum after a burst of government stimulus measures.

China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 51.7 in July from 51 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Economists had expected the reading to rise to 51.4 in July. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)