China Oct official services PMI falls to 53.8, 9-month low

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s services sector hit a nine-month low in October as a cooling property sector weighed on demand, an official survey showed on Monday, adding to signs of fragility in the world’s second-largest economy.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 53.8 in October from September’s 54.0, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

But the reading was still comfortably above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)