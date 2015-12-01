FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China official services PMI quickens to 53.6 in November
December 1, 2015 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

China official services PMI quickens to 53.6 in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Activity in China’s services industry quickened in November from the previous month, an official survey showed on Tuesday, helping to offset persistent weakness in manufacturing that is weighing on the world’s second-largest econony,

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.6 in November from the previous month’s 53.1, well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

