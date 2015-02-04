FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan HSBC services PMI falls to 6-month low
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

China Jan HSBC services PMI falls to 6-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China’s services sector grew at the slowest pace in six months in January, a private survey showed, raising expectations that policymakers will need to unveil more stimulus measures to avert a sharper slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The HSBC/Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index(PMI) fell to 51.8 last month - the lowest since July 2014 - from December’s 53.4. But it remained above the 50-point level that separates contraction from growth in activity on a monthly basis.

A sub-index measuring new business eased to 52.5 in January, also a six-month low, but the sub-index measuring employment inched up as firms hired more workers for the 17th month in a row.

Official surveys showed on Sunday that growth in the services sector cooled to a one-year low in January, while the factory sector unexpectedly shrank for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years.

The services sector has been the lone bright spot in China’s economy.

China’s economic growth slowed to 7.4 percent in 2014 - the weakest in 24 years, from 7.7 percent in 2013, even as the job-creating services sector outperformed the factory sector.

A further slowdown to around 7 percent is expected this year, even allowing for additional stimulus measures, as a cooling property market, excess manufacturing capacity and slowing investment weigh on activity. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.