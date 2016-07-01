Growth in China's services sector speeds up in June-official PMI

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s services sector accelerated in June, an official survey showed on Friday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.7, compared to the previous month’s reading of 53.1 and well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Beijing has been counting on a strong services sector to pick up the slack as it tries to shift the economy away from a dependence on heavy industry and manufacturing exports. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)