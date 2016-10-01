FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China official services PMI rises to 53.7 for September
October 1, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

China official services PMI rises to 53.7 for September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Activity in China's services industry expanded in September at a slightly faster pace than the previous month, an official survey showed on Saturday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 53.7 in September, compared to the previous month's reading of 53.5. The 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China is counting on growth in services to offset persistent weakness in manufacturing and exports that is dragging on the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
