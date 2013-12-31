FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says to continue prudent monetary policy in 2014-c.bank
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 31, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

China says to continue prudent monetary policy in 2014-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China will continue prudent monetary policy and keep policy consistent and stable in 2014, central bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Tuesday.

Zhou reiterated in a new year message that China will push forward financial reforms while making policy more pre-emptive and coordinated next year, according to a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn

The central bank said earlier that China will achieve reasonable growth in credit and social financing while keeping appropriate liquidity to support economic growth. (Reporting By Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao)

