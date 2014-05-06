FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank reaffirms steady policy with fine-tuning
May 6, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

China c.bank reaffirms steady policy with fine-tuning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China central bank said on Tuesday it would keep monetary policy steady with timely fine-tuning to help stabilise economic growth.

The People’s Bank of China will use a combination of policy tools to keep liquidity ample, it said in its first-quarter monetary policy implementation report.

The PBOC also pledged to keep the yuan basically stable while pushing reforms to help introduce greater two-way flexibility in the currency. It also pledged to take measures to maintain financial stability and reduce systemic risks. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Ron Popeski)

