China to push forward fiscal reforms, support domestic demand
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 16, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

China to push forward fiscal reforms, support domestic demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China will keep economic growth in a reasonable range this year and push forward fiscal reforms on taxes and overseas investment, top planning agency said on Friday.

The government will take measures to further boost domestic demand in 2015, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

It will also aim to keep stable growth in investment and improve policies to stabilise foreign trade.

Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi, Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
