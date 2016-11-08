FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
China c.bank to keep liquidity ample, curb asset bubbles
November 8, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 10 months ago

China c.bank to keep liquidity ample, curb asset bubbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Tuesday that it will maintain ample liquidity and achieve reasonable growth in money supply and credit, while taking steps to control asset bubbles and financial risk.

The People's Bank of China would maintain a prudent monetary policy, fine-tuning in a preemptive and timely way, it said in its third-quarter monetary policy implementation report.

The central bank would create neutral and appropriate monetary and financial environments for structural reforms, it said.

The central bank conceded that the overall leverage in the economy was still climbing and financial risks were growing.

Reporting by China monitoring desk, Jake Spring and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
