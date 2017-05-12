FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 3 months ago

China c.bank to maintain prudent monetary policy, eyes on shadow banking risks

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday that it will maintain a prudent and neutral monetary policy and keep liquidity basically stable.

China will also strengthen oversight to prevent risks in the shadow banking category, including asset management products, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in its first-quarter monetary policy implementation report.

The PBOC said it will provide necessary liquidity support for "reasonable growth of credit" but will control the increase in non-performing loans and restrict credit flowing into speculative housing purchases. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Josephine Mason; Editing by Nick Macfie)

