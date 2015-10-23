FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's central bank cuts rates for 6th time since Nov
October 23, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

China's central bank cuts rates for 6th time since Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China’s central bank cut interest rates for the sixth time since November on Friday in another attempt to jumpstart a slowing economy.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it was lowering the one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent, effective from Oct. 24.

The one-year benchmark deposit rate was also lowered by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.

China has pursued its most aggressive policy easing cycle this year since the 2008/09 global financial crisis, as policymakers seek to invigorate an economy beset by weak demand and excessive industrial capacity.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Winni Zhou; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
