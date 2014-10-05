FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's c.bank vows to maintain steady credit growth
October 5, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

China's c.bank vows to maintain steady credit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 5 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Sunday it will use various monetary tools to maintain adequate liquidity and reasonable growth in credit and social financing.

In a statement to summarize the third-=quarter monetary policy committee meeting, the People’s Bank of China also said it would continue to implement prudent monetary policy, while pushing ahead with interest rate and yuan exchange rate reforms.

It also noted that China’s economic growth remained within a reasonable range.

Policymakers have rolled out a series of stimulus measures this year as economic growth momentum shows signs of faltering.

Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
