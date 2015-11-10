FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China pledges comprehensive reforms, sees yuan as int'l currency by 2020
#Market News
November 10, 2015

China pledges comprehensive reforms, sees yuan as int'l currency by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China will deliver a slew of economic and financial reforms over the next five years, which will help the yuan become an international currency by 2020, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan wrote in a piece published on the website of the magazine Caixin.

The government will strengthen supervision of its financial system to prevent “systemic risk”, Zhou said in an article explaining China’s proposed 13th Five-Year economic plan for the years 2016 to 2020. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

