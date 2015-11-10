China pledges comprehensive reforms, sees yuan as int'l currency by 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China will deliver a slew of economic and financial reforms over the next five years, which will help the yuan become an international currency by 2020, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan wrote in a piece published on the website of the magazine Caixin.

The government will strengthen supervision of its financial system to prevent “systemic risk”, Zhou said in an article explaining China’s proposed 13th Five-Year economic plan for the years 2016 to 2020. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)